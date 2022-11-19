Ja Morant Got Helped To The Locker Room After Suffering A Leg Injury

Ja Morant left Friday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the fourth quarter while the Grizzlies held a 106-100 lead, Morant landed on the ground after missing a floater. He took one step, and in what was assuredly an accident, Thunder wing Luguentz Dort kicked the All-NBA guard’s heel.

This caused Morant’s leg to bend awkwardly, and immediately, Morant was unable to put weight on his left leg and hit the deck. After getting examined by Memphis’ training staff, Morant got helped into the locker room and was barely able to put any weight on his leg.

Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) November 19, 2022

Coming into Friday night’s game, Morant only missed two of the team’s 16 games on the year. During the 2021-22 campaign, Morant spent a decent amount of time on the sidelines, as he was only able to play in 57 of a potential 82 games. Before leaving the matchup against the Thunder, Morant had 19 points on 5-for-20 shooting with 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Memphis, which has seen a number of major contributors spend time on the injured list this season, ended up beating Oklahoma City, 121-110. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about the severity of Morant’s injury and whether he will need to miss any time.