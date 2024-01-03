Tuesday night marked the first time that Ja Morant took the floor against Victor Wembanyama. They’re two of the most exciting talents in the NBA, and during the fourth quarter of the game between Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies and Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs, the All-NBA guard went at the most recent No. 1 overall pick.

Both times, Morant managed to get the better of Wembanyama, which is something that he tends to do when he challenges big guys in the paint. The first was impressive enough, as Morant had Wembanyama on him at the free throw line, dribbled into the paint, and got him in the air. The two stayed up there for a second, but Morant was able to successfully create enough space to get up a shot that went in.

12 in his bag with that finish. pic.twitter.com/sT2mengLac — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) January 3, 2024

After the two teams traded possession, Morant put Wembanyama on a poster. He brought the ball up the floor, used a screen to get into the paint, and had Wembanyama waiting. Morant again created just enough space, and while Wembanyama was able to contest him here, the Grizzlies guard was able to go straight up and dunk with two hands.

left right lemme see you do it @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/GEcAsxF5dm — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 3, 2024

Memphis would go on to pick up a 106-98 win behind 26 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds from Morant. Wembanyama, meanwhile, had 20 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and this highlight.