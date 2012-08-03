Jabari Parker Might Delay College Decision Until Spring

The top high school senior in the country’s father has it right when he told ESPN this week that his son, Jabari Parker, “can pretty much go anywhere he wants to go and can take his time.” Even with a right foot fracture that could keep him out two months, Parker is the a prize all the major colleges are ready to wait for, which is a good thing indeed. Parker might let his recruitment go into the spring.

The 6-8 forward had said previously he wanted to get his college picked during the early signing period, Nov. 14-21, from his batch of choices that would make any high school player salivate. ESPN Chicago listed the group as BYU, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina and Stanford. Last year he showed out to LeBron James and the hype has built from there. It doesn’t hurt that he’s coming through the Simeon school that produced Derrick Rose.

His father, Sunny Parker, said he’s good enough for schools to wait, which apparently will be a little bit longer than expected.

While he recovers from his injury and coaches can’t contact him directly, we’ll tie everyone over with a Hoop Mixtape of Parker’s highlights from only a couple months ago.

