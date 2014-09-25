Jabari Parker Says He’s Most Comfortable Playing Power Forward

There weren’t many questions about Duke’s Jabari Parker leading up to the 2014 NBA draft. The one his few detractors harped on most was whether or not he had the speed and quickness to defend small forwards. A natural big body that was relatively heavy during the pre-draft process, Parker hardly showed the defensive chops in his lone collegiate season that would lead you to believe he could capably check NBA wings. And if he really couldn’t, that meant Parker’s best position as a professional would be nominal power forward. Though the Milwaukee Bucks admitted immediately after the draft that they viewed their prized rookie as a stretch 4 this season, that incendiary strategy only gained traction when Parker confirmed it yesterday.

In a chat with Sirius XM NBA radio on Wednesday, the 19 year-old said he will indeed be playing power forward for Jason Kidd in 2014-2015. The more surprising news, to us at least, was Parker’s claim that stretch 4 is the role he feels most comfortable occupying.

From Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Parker was asked about playing small forward or power forward in the pros and answered candidly: “As of right now I’m more comfortable with the 4 position,” he told interviewer Nancy Lieberman. “That’s where I played previously, before getting drafted, at Duke. I played a lot of 4. Even in high school. I know this is a different level. “But in coach’s style of play, it’s more a stretch 4. That’s where I like to play my game, even though I like to post up a little. Just being on the perimeter, setting screens and popping, that’s what we’ve been doing so far. That’s what coach Kidd has been anticipating me playing that role.”

Again, this isn’t new. Milwaukee has maintained since late June that Parker’s versatility is best served at power forward in the immediate future, and that’s how the Bucks lined-up in Las Vegas Summer League play, too. Just as important, playing Parker low gives Kidd the chance to start his most talented and effective five-man unit (at least on paper): Brandon Knight, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Parker, and Larry Sanders.

But many fans have taken umbrage with Milwaukee’s approach nonetheless. And apart from the broadly reported but always inaccurate contention that Parker played out of position at power forward for Duke last season, we’re not exactly sure why.

Parker’s greatest attribute, simply, is his knack for scoring. He’s not an elite shooter, penetrator, or finisher, but is good enough in each area that his preternatural ability for shot- creating and making poses a huge dilemma for defenders. And that’s especially true when Parker has a quickness and speed advantage against the player checking him, as he does against the vast majority of opposing power forwards.

And defensively, the merits of playing Parker low are obvious. Sanders will help make up for his inability to protect the rim, and Parker’s rebounding prowess will prove more impactful the more time he spends in the paint. Then there’s the whole thing where Parker is simply overmatched athletically by wings at the moment.

On most every level imaginable, this is the route that makes most sense for Milwaukee – and the most pertinent aspect of it is that Parker clearly agrees. Does this mean he’ll be relegated to posting up and doing grunt work this season? Of course not. Does it even mean Parker will play his entire career as a stretch 4? No way.

But to maximize the current strengths of Parker and his precocious teammates, playing him at power forward is the clear and easy decision.

Is Milwaukee miscasting Parker as a stretch 4?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.