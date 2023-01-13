The Phoenix Suns are going through this season without the services of veteran forward Jae Crowder. While Crowder is under contract, he’s found himself sitting at home waiting for the Suns to trade him elsewhere ever since the preseason. Fast forward to today and Phoenix finds itself in desperate need of reinforcements — the team is 21-22 and only one game away from falling out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference — while Crowder is nowhere to be found.

On Friday, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report published an interview with Crowder, who indicated that he believes the team pushed him “out the door” and expressed that he is “confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization.”

“I’ve spoken to every player that I’ve played with on that team and they all have stressed how much they miss [me] and respect my decision, and I’m thankful for their understanding,” Crowder told B/R via text message. “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates, as you can see from speaking to them and myself and the conversations we’ve had behind closed doors. “I will continue to prepare myself daily for battle once the call is made and continue to be a leader on the court, locker room, as well as off the court. I am thankful my teammates appreciated my leadership. I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization. And this has nothing to do with financial or contract differences.”

Crowder, who is 32, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.