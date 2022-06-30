jae'sean tate
Jae’Sean Tate And The Rockets Agreed To A 3-Year Deal Worth $22.1 Million

Few guys have taken a more unique path to the NBA than Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate. After four years at Ohio State, Tate spent time in Belgium and Australia before the Rockets decided to take a chance on him in the lead-up to the 2020 campaign. It’s paid off for them in a big way, and as a result, Tate is getting paid.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tate and the Rockets came to terms on a new 3-year deal that will pay him $22.1 million.

Tate, who was a first-team All-Rookie selection at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign, hit restricted free agency this offseason, and as Charania noted, is set to make get quite the raise on what he was in line to get if stayed on his old deal.

Tate’s strength and tenacity on the defensive end of the floor have made him an interesting piece on that end of the floor for the Rockets, while he’s managed to provide some scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. He appeared in 78 games last season with 77 of those coming in the starting lineup, averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes per game while connecting on 49.8 percent of his attempts from the field.

