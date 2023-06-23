jalen brunson
Jalen Brunson Got Roasted By NBA Fans And 'Every Group Chat I'm In' For His 2018 Draft Fit

The NBA Draft is about young men achieving their lifelong dream to play in the NBA and celebrating with those they love. Also, it’s about fashion. Gradey Dick, for example, lit up the 2023 Draft stage with a bright red suit. It was an outrageous fit that stood out among all others and even inspired ESPN’s Zach Lowe to wear a replica while appearing on NBA Today the next day.

A Draft fit can be memorable for taking an outrageous swing, but we also learned that staying too conservative can make you a lightning rod, as well. On Thursday night, a photo of Jalen Brunson‘s 2018 NBA Draft fit resurfaced on Twitter, and the New York Knicks guard was ruthlessly roasted for it.

This wasn’t just happening on Twitter, as Brunson apparently turned into the main character of every group chat he is in, too.

As a guard from Villanova with championship pedigree, Brunson decided to play it safe on Draft night. Maybe he asked his dad if he could borrow one of his suits. Maybe he was interviewing to be an insurance salesman after the Draft. Maybe he spilled hot sauce on his original suit and had to stop by Men’s Warehouse and get something ASAP.

Brunson’s fit actually matched his NBA approach. It’s pared down, pragmatic, and makes him look like a coach on the floor. It’s a good reminder that those who take risks are rewarded, and those who don’t can get trolled in their group chats five years later.

