Zach Lowe Did The Suburban Dad Version Of Gradey Dick’s NBA Draft Fit

The Toronto Raptors decided to address its lack of shooting in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. With the number 13 pick on Thursday night, Toronto selected Kansas wing Gradey Dick, whose best attribute is his ability to stretch the floor. While there’s a little more to his game than just his shooting, Dick was the premier marksman in this class, as he stands 6’8 and connected on 40.3 percent of his 5.7 attempts per game during his time in Lawrence.

Dick made headlines for two reasons at the Draft. One is that, because he is now plying his trade in Toronto, Drake followed him back on Instagram, which either officially grants him Canadian citizenship or really should. The other was his outfit, which was very red and sparkly and included a pair of sunglasses indoors.

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!#NBADraft presented by State Farm

⏰ 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/XU0PFMb0iR — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

I’m not much of a fashionista, so I will leave that analysis to someone who is not currently wearing a t-shirt and shorts. What I will say is that Zach Lowe of ESPN tried to pull off his own version of the fit on NBA Today, and I’m certainly not going to disparage it (Lord knows I could not make this work), I’m just gonna say Dick’s had a little more pizzazz, is all.

.@ZachLowe_NBA got his Gradey Dick draft fit on 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3wKyhodjWn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2023

Zach Lowe if you are reading this, I hereby call on you to do your own version of every famous NBA Draft fit whenever you appear on NBA Today henceforth. I think you can do some pretty incredible stuff with, say, the outfit Samaki Walker wore when he was selected.