The New York Knicks trailed by five at halftime in Phoenix on Friday night, as Kevin Durant had a big second quarter to push the Suns in front despite an early injury to Bradley Beal.

However, at halftime Knicks guard Jalen Brunson made a very good adjustment to simply make every shot he took in the second half, hitting all 12 of his shot attempts, including eight threes, en route to a career-high 50-point night. Brunson started to rain in threes in the third quarter, helping the Knicks close the gap to two heading into the fourth.

Jalen Brunson is going to WORK right now! 24 PTS, 4/4 3PM 📺 Knicks-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zhkwXJYzgs — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

JALEN BRUNSON IS COOKING. He's got 19 in the 3Q and 34 for the game… on a perfect 6/6 3PM 🔥 📺 Knicks-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Tr42Ow8IFj — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

In that final quarter, Brunson remained a flamethrower and got some help from his teammates, as New York outscored the Suns 42-23 in the fourth to turn a nailbiter into a blowout.

Brunson to the rack for 38! Knicks lead 120-110, 6 minutes to go 👀 📺 Knicks-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Sdn3gknAwd — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

Hartenstein protects the rim and Brunson finishes on the other end for 41! 📺 Knicks-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qksPmn9awF — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

47 POINTS FOR JALEN BRUNSON. HE HAS NOT MISSED IN THE 2ND HALF ‼️ 11/11 FGM, 7/7 3PM in the 2H 🔥🔥🔥 📺 Knicks-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qSPjfuU5Q1 — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

Fittingly, it was Brunson who put in the dagger with a filthy stepback three, his ninth make in nine attempts on the night, tying the NBA record for most made threes without a miss in a single game.

50-PIECE. CAREER HIGH. 17-23 FGM.

9-9 3PM. JALEN BRUNSON, TAKE A BOW. pic.twitter.com/N62HntAN3a — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2023

After the kerfuffle in Milwaukee earlier in the week, Julius Randle made sure there was no question whether Brunson got the game ball for his career night, cheekily raising it high in the air after nabbing it from the official after the final buzzer.

The Knicks made sure Jalen Brunson got his game ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/AstiUrmwC0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 16, 2023

Brunson finished the night 17-of-23 from the field (9-of-9 from three) with 50 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and five steals, doing a bit of everything to lift New York to a big win on the road. Randle added an efficient 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while RJ Barrett had a nice night with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting. That was enough to outduel Durant and Devin Booker, who combined for 57, but the Suns simply had no answers defensively for Brunson (or anyone else) in the fourth quarter.