By all accounts, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has looked the part during the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. The talented guard has put on a show with his shot creation profile, making life difficult on opponents, and it is very clear that Green has sky-high potential, even after only a few minutes of play in a Summer League setting. Unfortunately for excited basketball observers, though, it appears that Green will not be participating for the remainder of the week in the desert, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo reports it is now likely that he will be shut down due to a hamstring issue.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green — as a precaution — will likely be held out of the remainder of Summer League due to right hamstring soreness, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

Tim MacMahon of ESPN went on to report that the team is not particularly worried about the injury and this is being done as a precaution.

Rockets do not believe No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green’s hamstring is a “significant concern,” but he will undergo an MRI as a precaution, sources told ESPN. As @ChrisBHaynes reported, Green will likely sit the remainder of summer league. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 13, 2021

Green left Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors after only 12 minutes, and his hamstring was the culprit of that early exit. The former G League Ignite standout did finish with 13 points before heading to the bench, though, and Green averaged 20.3 points per game on 51 percent shooting and a blistering 53 percent from three-point range in the first three contests.

At this stage, Green’s reported shutdown seems to be precautionary in nature, and that is obviously a good thing. There is no reason to push him in any way, shape, or form, and as of now, the focus should be on training camp and the beginning of a promising rookie season.