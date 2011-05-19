Jalen Rose’s 1969 “Dukes Of Hazzard” Dodge Charger

Are you looking for a new ride this summer? If you are, and have a little extra cash, starting May 22 you can bid to win a classic straight from Jalen Rose‘s personal collection. It’s not just any car either. It’s one of the world’s last surviving 1969 Dodge Chargers from “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV show. You can find the actual auction for the “General Lee” here, and bidding for the vehicle starts at noon on Sunday, May 22. The bidding will run for five days on eBay Motors, concluding at approximately noon on Friday, May 27. It’ll have a starting bid of $45,000 and will be a “No Reserve” auction.

All proceeds will benefit the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA) in Northwest Detroit, a new college-prep charter high school that is scheduled to open to 120 ninth-graders this fall.

“The ‘General Lee’ is one of the most well known cars in American television history,” Rose says. “I am proud to own such an esteemed car, but it means so much more to benefit the lives of Detroit youth with the launch of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy this coming September. Funding for schools is essential to their overall success, and I saw the auction of the General Lee as a key way to help raise money and awareness for the school.”

For the automobile fanatics out there, the car has a 360ci V-8 crate motor, four-wheel disc brakes, an Alpine sound system with a trunk mounted sub-woofer, custom embroidered “Charger” floor mats and white letter BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Rose and the original “Bo Duke,” John Schneider, have also autographed the car with personal messages.

Rose purchased it 10 years ago and made a number of customizations. It has Rose’s number five on the side, as well as his nickname (“Longboy”) which was given to him by his Grandmother.

You can preview the auction and check out more pictures here.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.