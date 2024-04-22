Jalen Suggs
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Jalen Suggs Left Game 2 Of Magic-Cavs After Banging Knees With Donovan Mitchell

Jalen Suggs hoped to find his form on offense in Game 2 of the Orlando Magic’s first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a difficult Game 1 in which Suggs (along with essentially everyone else on Orlando’s roster) struggled to get into a rhythm en route to a 97-83 loss, the Magic arrived at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hoping to even things up before the series shifted to Orlando.

Unfortunately for Suggs, he had to leave the game early on following an ugly incident with Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell. Suggs attempted to poke the ball away from Mitchell as he was going for a stepback, but instead, he stuck out his leg and Mitchell jumped right into it, causing it to bend in a way that is not natural.

Suggs laid on the ground in some pretty serious pain while holding his knee, and after getting looked at by the medical staff, he made his way to the locker room. But in an extremely unfortunate sign for Orlando, Suggs had to be carried off the floor while he kept his left leg off the ground in an effort to not put any weight on it.

We’ll keep you posted as more information is made available on Suggs’ status in Game 2 and for the remainder of this series. On the year, Suggs is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while playing some of the best on-ball defense in the NBA.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×