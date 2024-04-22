Jalen Suggs hoped to find his form on offense in Game 2 of the Orlando Magic’s first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a difficult Game 1 in which Suggs (along with essentially everyone else on Orlando’s roster) struggled to get into a rhythm en route to a 97-83 loss, the Magic arrived at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hoping to even things up before the series shifted to Orlando.

Unfortunately for Suggs, he had to leave the game early on following an ugly incident with Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell. Suggs attempted to poke the ball away from Mitchell as he was going for a stepback, but instead, he stuck out his leg and Mitchell jumped right into it, causing it to bend in a way that is not natural.

Jalen Suggs needed assistance leaving the court during Monday's game against Cleveland, unable to put weight on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/4hlimpQbXh — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) April 22, 2024

Suggs laid on the ground in some pretty serious pain while holding his knee, and after getting looked at by the medical staff, he made his way to the locker room. But in an extremely unfortunate sign for Orlando, Suggs had to be carried off the floor while he kept his left leg off the ground in an effort to not put any weight on it.

We’ll keep you posted as more information is made available on Suggs’ status in Game 2 and for the remainder of this series. On the year, Suggs is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while playing some of the best on-ball defense in the NBA.