Jamal Crawford’s NBA career isn’t over, but for now, the legendary bucket getter is nowhere to be found on a roster. After seeing marks in minutes per game and scoring that were near the bottom of his career marks in Minnesota last season, Crawford opted out of his contract and decided to look for greener pastures.

The Timberwolves have much bigger problems to worry about right now, but on Friday, Crawford spoke to Marc Spears of The Undefeated about his time in Minnesota. Crawford remarked on the less-than-ideal environment that surrounded the Timberwolves during his year with the franchise.

“It just wasn’t a happy environment,” Crawford said. “I thought I would be playing more before I signed. It ended up being the second fewest minutes I’ve ever played. Just wasn’t a fit or went like I was under the impression it would.”