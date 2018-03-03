Jamal Crawford Didn’t Miss A Beat When Naming All 18 Of His NBA Coaches

03.03.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

At 37, Jamal Crawford remains a fan favorite, and when watching the talented shooting guard, it is easy to forget that he’s as old as he is. Crawford’s playing style has always been entertaining, and as a scorer, he is often electrifying to the point where the veteran has compiled nearly 19,000 points over the course of his NBA career.

Crawford entered the league back in 2000, and while his skill set has been in high demand, it has led him to seven different organizations, including his current stop with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Over the course of his 18-year career, Crawford has coincidentally played for 18 different head coaches, and on Friday, ESPN put the Seattle native on the spot to name all of them.

In short, he passed the test with flying colors.

Around The Web

TAGSJamal CrawfordMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP