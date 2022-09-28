Jamal Crawford Will Replace Dwyane Wade On TNT’s NBA Coverage

Earlier this month, it was announced that Dwyane Wade would reportedly not return to TNT as part of the network’s NBA coverage. Wade spent three years sharing his NBA analysis and commentary for TNT. According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, “TNT made an offer to keep him, but Wade has various other business interests he wants to focus on.”

Two weeks later, TNT has settled on its replacement for Wade: Jamal Crawford. Marc Stein initially reported Wednesday morning that Crawford had emerged as TNT’s “top choice.”

Jamal Crawford has emerged as the top choice to replace Dwyane Wade in the @NBAonTNT lineup, industry sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 28, 2022

Stein’s report eventually got confirmed with more definitive language. Crawford will join Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe as a member of TNT’s Tuesday night NBA slate, according to Marchand’s confirmation.

NEWS: TNT is hiring Jamal Crawford as Dwyane Wade's replacement, The Post has learned. https://t.co/NtklU98Qo6 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 28, 2022

Crawford, 42, spent two decades in the NBA, spanning from 2000-01 to 2019-20. He played for nine different teams, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. He’s won three Sixth Man of the Year awards, most recently in 2015-16. Across 1,327 regular-season games, the slippery guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds on 52.9 percent true shooting.

The analysis that current and former athletes have provided over the years for TNT’s NBA coverage is often wide-ranging, so it’ll be interesting to gauge what sort of perspective Crawford brings to the stage. He’ll presumably have his first chance to showcase that perspective Oct. 18, when TNT helps kick off the 2022-23 NBA season with a pair of high-profile games on Opening Night.