After a sluggish start to Game 3 allowed the Nuggets to take command early and hold on for a win to make it a 2-1 series, it was the Lakers turn to come out on fire in Game 4. However, despite taking an early double-digit lead, Denver, as they’ve shown all postseason just kept pushing forward and made it just a 60-55 Laker lead at halftime.

Leading the way for the Nuggets was Jamal Murray, who had 16 points in the first half and was the catalyst for a run that pulled Denver within range in the second quarter. While his shooting has been the story for much of the playoffs, his finishing at the rim can get a bit lost in how diverse his scoring ability is. Late in the second quarter, he made sure everyone knew exactly how good he is at the basket when he hit a hand-changing, swooping layup around LeBron James that left the TNT announce booth speechless.

It’s a sensational move, to steal Marv Albert’s line from Michael Jordan’s infamous layup against the Lakers in the 1991 Finals, and Murray’s is honestly a more difficult layup given the contest from James and the help side defender coming in Dwight Howard. His move got rave reviews from his fellow players, with plenty offering the MJ comparison.

Also Jamal that looked a little MJesqe — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 25, 2020

That was one of the coolest layups I've ever seen. 👏👏👏 #Murray — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 25, 2020

Some pointed out it was closer to a different Jordan layup.

The Original vs. The Remix pic.twitter.com/O2vA4YQYUc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 25, 2020

It won’t be as iconic, certainly, although it will run on highlight reels forever if Murray and the Nuggets somehow come back to beat the Lakers and make the Finals, but it was yet another star-making moment for a young guard who’s had a number of those this postseason.