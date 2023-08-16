Jamal Murray Won’t Suit Up For Canada In The FIBA World Cup

Canada has awfully high expectations entering the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While the United States are the favorites to win, the Canadians are not far behind them, as the team has a roster filled with NBA talent. Their backcourt, in particular, is loaded, but as we learned on Wednesday morning, a crucial piece of the puzzle for Canada will not suit up in the tournament.

In a statement, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray announced that the wear and tear of the team’s run to an NBA championship last year will prevent him from participating.

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said.

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament. It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal.”

While it’s a tough blow for Canada, the good news is the team still has quite the backcourt, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, R.J. Barrett, and Dillon Brooks all on the roster. Here’s hoping Murray is able to get right before the NBA season and can be part of a Canada team at the Olympics next summer.