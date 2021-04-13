Getty Image
NBA Stars Offered Support To Jamal Murray After He Tore His ACL

The Denver Nuggets have lost the last two games in rather disappointing fashion, but prior to that they had looked like one of the league’s best teams once again following the Aaron Gordon trade. At 34-20, they have climbed to fourth in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and 2.5 games behind the Clippers, rounding into form behind the MVP frontrunner in Nikola Jokic, strong play from Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, but as importantly, a resurgence from Jamal Murray.

The Bubble’s breakout star during the playoffs, Murray got off to a bit of an inconsistent start to the season before finding his groove once again and when he did, Denver began taking off. The young star guard had missed the last four games due to right knee soreness and made his return on Monday, only to suffer a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee in the final minute of the game as Denver tried to mount one last push against the Warriors.

Murray’s injury looked awful in the moment and the Nuggets confirmed the worst on Tuesday morning, and in the aftermath stars from around the league offered their prayers and support to a player who has garnered immense respect from his peers for the work he’s put in to get to where he is.

