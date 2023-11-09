James Harden‘s second game as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers is happening in a pretty familiar venue. Harden and the Clippers made their way to the Barclays Center on Wednesday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets, which appear on the list of former Harden squads. While he got to the Clippers by way of the Philadelphia 76ers, he was a member of the Nets before that.

Harden’s time with the Nets didn’t exactly end in the most positive way, but it did mean he got linked up with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia. And then, his time with the Sixers ended in large part because his relationship with Morey deteriorated, which the fans in Brooklyn decided to bring up on Wednesday night. While Harden shot free throws during the game’s first quarter, the fine folks in the Barclays Center decided to serenade him with a “Daryl Morey” chant.

Nets fans at Barclays Center were chanting "Daryl Morey" as James Harden was about to shoot his free throws 😅pic.twitter.com/YFzcilHmgb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

The chant did not work out, though, as the former NBA MVP converted from the charity stripe.

After a lengthy offseason saga that revolved around his request for a trade right before the start of free agency, Harden finally got his wish and was sent to the Clippers last month alongside P.J. Tucker. In return, the Sixers received a collection of picks and players.