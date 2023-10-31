The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers finally figured out a trade for James Harden in the early hours of Tuesday morning. More than an hour after Monday night’s slate of NBA games came to an end, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that the two sides came to terms on a deal after months of negotiating.

One question loomed over everything: Who would the Sixers get back for Harden? Much of the standoff between the two teams revolved around the Clippers not wanting to bid against themselves, while Philly made clear it would not give Harden up at a major discount. Things dragged on so long that it was even reported that Los Angeles was going to pause its pursuit of Harden with the season starting, but after three games, the two teams figured something out.

According to Wojnarowski, the Clippers were able to hold onto prized wing Terance Mann in the deal, but had to part ways with multiple picks, a pick swap, and four players — Wojnarowski added that a pick from a still unidentified third team is on its way to the City of Brotherly Love. In exchange, Philly will package P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev with Harden.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The Clippers are sending the Sixers a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap, sources tell ESPN. The Clippers are also routing the 76ers an additional future first-round pick from a third team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The package was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading James Harden and PJ Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and KJ Martin, and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4gwGJgrYUb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2023

The Sixers reportedly really liked Mann and wanted to get him back in a Harden trade, but instead, they’ll acquire a trio of veterans and an athletic youngster in Martin, all while moving off of the final two years of Tucker’s deal. As for the Clippers, they obviously landed a star-level player they wanted in Harden, and while their depth in the frontcourt took a hit, Tucker should be able to fill that void.

Now, all eyes will be on whether Philly is able to take the draft capital they got in this deal and turn it into the kind of big name that Daryl Morey covets, or if they will be happy to sit back, wait, and see what happens as we approach the trade deadline in February. And if there just isn’t anything out there, all four players they acquired are free agents after this year, which would arm them with more than enough money to go searching for a superstar in the free agent market next summer.