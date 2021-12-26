The Los Angeles Lakers played host to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day in a game that drew a whole lot of attention even though both teams had a number of players out due to injuries and COVID protocols. Unfortunately for Talen Horton-Tucker, that means a ton of people watched as he got hit right in the nuts while James Harden was attempting to create space for a step-back jumper.

Harden had Horton-Tucker isolated at the top of the key and tried one of his signature tricks to get a dude moving backwards as a way to free up some space for a jumper. Harden lowered his shoulder and looked like he planned on driving his arm into Horton-Tucker’s stomach, but the Lakers’ youngster made himself big, which was a smart move to avoid eating a forearm to the abdomen but had some absolutely horrific consequences.

Uhh yeah… that's a foul. 😫 pic.twitter.com/Hbxd71GAG7 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 26, 2021

After a pretty short review — let’s be honest, don’t really need to see a lot here — Harden got hit with a flagrant one and Horton-Tucker got to shoot some free throws. Fortunately Horton-Tucker ended up being ok, because in the least controversial thing ever written by any person on the internet, this seems like it was not fun.