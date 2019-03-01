James Harden Exploded For 58 Points In Another MVP-Caliber Effort Against Miami

02.28.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier in the week, James Harden saw his ridiculous streak of 30-point games snapped in a win over the Atlanta Hawks and, in his team’s next contest, the MVP candidate struggled (by his standards) to just 30 points on 29 shots against the Charlotte Hornets. That back-to-back stretch may have constituted a “slump” with the way Harden has operated this season but, on Thursday evening, he exploded to lead the Rockets to a 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat.

Harden himself was fantastic in the first half for Houston, scoring 24 points and dishing out five assists to key his team’s offense.

