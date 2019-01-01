Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are playing their best basketball of the season, winning nine out of ten games as 2019 approaches. Still, the suddenly threatening squad faced a potentially difficult test on New Year’s Eve, playing host to the Memphis Grizzlies. Fortunately for Houston, though, James Harden was on their side and the reigning NBA MVP put on a memorable show in the first half.

Harden, who entered the night on an individual tear of his own in leading the Rockets’ resurgence, absolutely exploded in the first 24 minutes of play. When the dust settled, Harden scored 28 points (on 7-of-10 shooting, 5-of-7 from three and 9-of-13 from the line), dished out eight assists and snatched five rebounds in less than 19 minutes of court time.