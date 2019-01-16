Getty Image

James Harden is having one of the greatest individual offensive seasons in NBA history, as he’s been forced to totally take over for the Rockets due to various injuries to the likes of Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, and most recently Clint Capela.

The reigning MVP is looking to become the latest back-to-back MVP in the NBA, and has taken the lead with oddsmakers thanks to his ridiculous play over the last month. Harden is averaging 34.8 points per game, more than five more on a nightly basis than Steph Curry and Anthony Davis, to go along with 8.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds each night. His 39.9 percent usage rate is the highest in the league, as he’s being asked to do just about everything in Houston.

What’s amazing is that he’s doing everything and doing it efficiently, shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three-point range, and 86.3 percent from the free throw line, where he takes more than 11 per game. However, there is the concern of whether Harden having to do this much is going to end poorly for the Rockets in the postseason. Prior to the 2018 playoffs, we had seen Harden, serving in a similar role to carry the Rockets all regular season, flame out in the playoffs as he looked clearly exhausted by the time April and May rolled around.