James Harden Is Part Of A Lawsuit Claiming He Orchestrated The Assault Of Moses Malone Jr.

#James Harden
05.17.17 10 months ago

Getty Image

James Harden’s season came to an end at the hands of the Spurs last week, but the Rockets’ star and MVP candidate won’t be able to completely relax and take off for the start of his offseason just yet. An amendment to a lawsuit has been filed against Harden by Moses Malone Jr. — son of the former NBA legend — that alleges Harden orchestrated the assault of Malone by four men outside V-Live, a now-closed Houston strip club, on June 25.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the lawsuit states that Harden “paid [Darian] Blount approximately $20,000 to put a hit on,” and was in the club when Malone was attacked outside. The reason Harden was angry with Malone, according to the lawsuit, was that Malone had criticized Harden for charging $249 for a youth basketball camp, which Malone felt kept inner-city kids and those from poorer families from being able to attend.

Malone’s attorney, George Farah, spoke with MacMahon on Tuesday and claimed that Facebook post was mentioned during the beating and noted by witnesses as something that upset Harden.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP