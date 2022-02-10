It’s trade deadline day in the NBA, and one question looms larger than any other: Will the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers agree to a trade that would see James Harden and Ben Simmons switch teams? It’s the kind of high-profile move that we rarely see mid-season, but after Brooklyn originally signaled that it had no interest in discussing a Harden trade, reports have indicated that the team is open to figuring something out.

Despite this, one major domino that has not yet fallen is Harden formally requesting a trade. While he’s been out in recent days due to a hamstring injury, Harden has not gone to Nets management and said he wants a change in scenery. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, while Harden wants to do this, there’s a reason he’s been hesitant to straight up say he wants out.

Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons, sources told ESPN.

Wojnarowski went on to report that while the top basketball executives for the two teams — Daryl Morey and Sean Marks — have yet to talk, the two sides are expected to converse with one another on Thursday. The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday.