James Harden’s Top 10 Plays This Season

Even though he didn’t win the award, did any player in the league improve more this season than James Harden? Typically, superstars don’t nab that trophy, but the Beard carried a young Houston team to the playoffs and was one of the most productive players in the NBA. Here are his top 10 plays of the year, an assortment of dunks and buzzer-beaters.

Will Harden be the best two-guard in the league next year?

