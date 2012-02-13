James Johnson Goes Coast-2-Coast & Slams On The Lakers

#Video
02.13.12 6 years ago

As we mentioned in Smack, this move from James Johnson had us all out of our seats. Remember when he was coming out of Wake Forest and everyone thought we’d see stuff like this from him on the regular? It hasn’t exactly worked out as expected – even though he’s been decent this year (7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds a game) in Canada – but he has come up with some sick highlights this season.

What’s the best coast-to-coast play you’ve ever seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagJames JohnsonLOS ANGELES LAKERSTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP