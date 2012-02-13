James Johnson Goes Coast-2-Coast & Slams On The Lakers

As we mentioned in Smack, this move from James Johnson had us all out of our seats. Remember when he was coming out of Wake Forest and everyone thought we’d see stuff like this from him on the regular? It hasn’t exactly worked out as expected – even though he’s been decent this year (7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds a game) in Canada – but he has come up with some sick highlights this season.

What’s the best coast-to-coast play you’ve ever seen?

