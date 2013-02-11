James White’s Top 10 Dunks

With great bounce comes great responsibility, and White understands that better than some of his other competitors. “Flight” White has been a fixture in dunk contest ever since he put the works on notice during the 2001 McDonald’s All-American festivities. Since then, White took part in dunk contests in Turkey, Russia, Italy, the D-League and even had a brief stint with Team Flight Brothers.
White could probably just do a variety of different dunks from the free throw line, and as long as he made them, walk away with all 50s. But we at Dime decided those dunks weren’t enough, so without further ado, I present the top 10 James White dunks of all time.
*** *** ***
10. FIRST DUNK AS A SPUR
While this may seem simple compared to some of the other dunks featured on this list, this one holds special value. This was the first dunk James “Flight” White threw down in the NBA, announcing his presence and bounce for all eyes to see.
9. DUNK VS. HORNETS
Similar to No. 10, this selection was more to pay homage to White the player and not White the dunker. At 30 years old, White has found his way back to the NBA with the New York Knicks, and come Saturday night we should all thank James Dolan for giving him the opportunity to perform.
JR Rider delivered it to the world? FYI: [www.youtube.com]
anyway.. this list is sick
You should give credit to Orlando Woolridge for a 1st BTL dunk in history. Rider did it 10 years after in 1994 not 1995 !!!! So c’mon Dime do your homework :P.
[www.youtube.com]
YUP IT WAS CALLED THE EAST BAY FUNK!!!!!!!!!!!!!.