James White’s Top 10 Dunks

With All-Star Weekend less than a week away, the anticipation for the dunk contest is rising. The field containsand. And while Evans might be the reigning dunk champ, there is one name from that list of participants that jumps out: James White.

With great bounce comes great responsibility, and White understands that better than some of his other competitors. “Flight” White has been a fixture in dunk contest ever since he put the works on notice during the 2001 McDonald’s All-American festivities. Since then, White took part in dunk contests in Turkey, Russia, Italy, the D-League and even had a brief stint with Team Flight Brothers.

White could probably just do a variety of different dunks from the free throw line, and as long as he made them, walk away with all 50s. But we at Dime decided those dunks weren’t enough, so without further ado, I present the top 10 James White dunks of all time.

10. FIRST DUNK AS A SPUR

While this may seem simple compared to some of the other dunks featured on this list, this one holds special value. This was the first dunk James “Flight” White threw down in the NBA, announcing his presence and bounce for all eyes to see.

