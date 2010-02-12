Jared Sullinger & Harrison Barnes Headline 2010 McDonald’s All American Game

I told you yesterday that the McDonald’s All American Game Selection Show was happening tonight, as the top 24 high school basketball seniors in the country would be selected to play in the prestigious 2010 Games set to tip off in Columbus, Ohio on March 31. Well the ballots are in, so check out the rosters for both teams.

EAST TEAM

Reggie Bullock, G, 6-7, Kinston H.S., NC – North Carolina

Tobias Harris, F, 6-8, Half Hollow Hills West H.S., NY Tennessee

Kyrie Irving, G, 6-3, St. Patrick H.S., NJ – Duke

Joe Jackson, G, 6-0, White Station H.S., TN – Memphis

Perry Jones, C, 6-11, Duncanville H.S., TX – Baylor

Jelan Kendrick, G, 6-7, Wheeler H.S., GA – Memphis

C.J. Leslie, F, 6-9, Word of God Christian Academy, NC – Undecided

Kendall Marshall, G, 6-4, Bishop O’Connell H.S., VA – North Carolina

Jayvaughn Pinkston, F, 6-7, Bishop Loughlin H.S., NY – Villanova

Josh Selby, G, 6-3, Lake Clifton H.S., MD – Undecided

Jared Sullinger, C, 6-9, Northland H.S., OH – Ohio State

Deshaun Thomas, F, 6-7, Bishop Luers H.S., IN – Ohio State

WEST TEAM

Keith Appling, G, 6-3, Detroit Pershing H.S., MI – Michigan State

Harrison Barnes, F, 6-8, Ames H.S., IA – North Carolina

Terrence Jones, F, 6-9, Jefferson H.S., OR – Undecided

Cory Joseph, G, 6-3, Findlay College Prep, NV – Undecided

Brandon Knight, G, 6-4, Pine Crest School, FL – Undecided

Doron Lamb, G, 6-4, Oak Hill Academy, VA – Undecided

Ray McCallum, G, 6-1, Detroit Country Day School, MI – Undecided

Fab Melo, C, 7-0, Sagemont School, FL – Syracuse

Jereme Richmond, F, 6-8, Waukegan H.S., IL – Illinois

Josh Smith, C, 6-10, Kentwood H.S., WA – UCLA

Tristan Thompson, F, 6-10, Findlay College Prep, NV – Texas

Patric Young, F, 6-9, Providence School, FL – Florida

Couple thoughts:

1. I’ve seen every kid on this list play other than Kendrick and Young.

2. I had the privilege of going to France with Sullinger, Selby, Joseph, McCallum and Thompson this summer, and an so glad to see that they all made the game. Great group of kids.

3. Surprising to see seven players – Leslie, Selby, T. Jones, Joseph, Knight, Lamb and McCallum – still undecided at this point. While there’s always a couple that play in the game without having made a decision, this seems like a lot for this time of year. Expect a couple of them to finally commit once their high school season is over.

4. With the game in Columbus, you have to believe that Sullinger will be taking home the MVP honors. The same thing happened when I went to the McD’s game in San Diego, and Chase Budinger put on a shot in front of the home crowd.

5. From this group, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Terrence Jones could be the best pro player in 10 years. Just a gut feeling.

6. Off the top of my head, the biggest snubs are Ryan Harrow, Will Barton and Dion Waiters. Also, Roscoe Smith and Phil Pressey definitely could have made it.

What do you think? Did your favorite prep stars make it? Who is the biggest snub?

