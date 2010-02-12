Jared Sullinger & Harrison Barnes Headline 2010 McDonald’s All American Game

#Kyrie Irving
02.11.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

I told you yesterday that the McDonald’s All American Game Selection Show was happening tonight, as the top 24 high school basketball seniors in the country would be selected to play in the prestigious 2010 Games set to tip off in Columbus, Ohio on March 31. Well the ballots are in, so check out the rosters for both teams.

EAST TEAM

Reggie Bullock, G, 6-7, Kinston H.S., NC – North Carolina
Tobias Harris, F, 6-8, Half Hollow Hills West H.S., NY Tennessee
Kyrie Irving, G, 6-3, St. Patrick H.S., NJ – Duke
Joe Jackson, G, 6-0, White Station H.S., TN – Memphis
Perry Jones, C, 6-11, Duncanville H.S., TX – Baylor
Jelan Kendrick, G, 6-7, Wheeler H.S., GA – Memphis
C.J. Leslie, F, 6-9, Word of God Christian Academy, NC – Undecided
Kendall Marshall, G, 6-4, Bishop O’Connell H.S., VA – North Carolina
Jayvaughn Pinkston, F, 6-7, Bishop Loughlin H.S., NY – Villanova
Josh Selby, G, 6-3, Lake Clifton H.S., MD – Undecided
Jared Sullinger, C, 6-9, Northland H.S., OH – Ohio State
Deshaun Thomas, F, 6-7, Bishop Luers H.S., IN – Ohio State

WEST TEAM

Keith Appling, G, 6-3, Detroit Pershing H.S., MI – Michigan State
Harrison Barnes, F, 6-8, Ames H.S., IA – North Carolina
Terrence Jones, F, 6-9, Jefferson H.S., OR – Undecided
Cory Joseph, G, 6-3, Findlay College Prep, NV – Undecided
Brandon Knight, G, 6-4, Pine Crest School, FL – Undecided
Doron Lamb, G, 6-4, Oak Hill Academy, VA – Undecided
Ray McCallum, G, 6-1, Detroit Country Day School, MI – Undecided
Fab Melo, C, 7-0, Sagemont School, FL – Syracuse
Jereme Richmond, F, 6-8, Waukegan H.S., IL – Illinois
Josh Smith, C, 6-10, Kentwood H.S., WA – UCLA
Tristan Thompson, F, 6-10, Findlay College Prep, NV – Texas
Patric Young, F, 6-9, Providence School, FL – Florida

Couple thoughts:

1. I’ve seen every kid on this list play other than Kendrick and Young.

2. I had the privilege of going to France with Sullinger, Selby, Joseph, McCallum and Thompson this summer, and an so glad to see that they all made the game. Great group of kids.

3. Surprising to see seven players – Leslie, Selby, T. Jones, Joseph, Knight, Lamb and McCallum – still undecided at this point. While there’s always a couple that play in the game without having made a decision, this seems like a lot for this time of year. Expect a couple of them to finally commit once their high school season is over.

4. With the game in Columbus, you have to believe that Sullinger will be taking home the MVP honors. The same thing happened when I went to the McD’s game in San Diego, and Chase Budinger put on a shot in front of the home crowd.

5. From this group, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Terrence Jones could be the best pro player in 10 years. Just a gut feeling.

6. Off the top of my head, the biggest snubs are Ryan Harrow, Will Barton and Dion Waiters. Also, Roscoe Smith and Phil Pressey definitely could have made it.

What do you think? Did your favorite prep stars make it? Who is the biggest snub?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTc.j. leslieCory JosephDeshaun ThomasDion WaitersDoron LambFab MeloHarrison Barneshigh schoolJared SullingerJayVaughn PinkstonJelan KendrickJereme RichmondJoe JacksonJosh SelbyJOSH SMITHKeith ApplingKendall MarshallKYRIE IRVINGPatric YoungPerry JonesPhil PresseyRay McCallumReggie BullockRoscoe SmithRyan HarrowTerrence JonesTobias HarrisTristan ThompsonWill Barton

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP