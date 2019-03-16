Getty Image

Wendell Carter Jr. was the No. 7 overall pick last summer after his one-and-done season with Duke. So far, his NBA career has gotten off to a modest yet promising start with the Chicago Bulls before thumb surgery pressed pause on his rookie campaign.

But now, Carter’s name is tied to the NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations stemming from his visit to Georgia Tech prior to signing with the Blue Devils. The probe implicated a former Georgia Tech assistant, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as Ron Bell, a former friend of head coach Josh Pastner.

Also mentioned is an alumni booster who has been identified as former Yellow Jacket and NBA journeyman Jarrett Jack, who allegedly gave Wendell Carter Jr. money to visit a local strip club during his recruitment trip to the school.