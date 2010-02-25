Jarvis Varnado Breaks The NCAA Record For Blocks, And Nobody Cares

I’m outraged. And you should be too. If you don’t know about Mississippi State’s Jarvis Varnado, then you don’t know about basketball. Here’s a guy, who not only goes out and blocked eight shots last night in a win against Alabama, but he also broke the NCAA career mark (held by Louisiana-Monroe’s Wojciech Mydra) with No. 536. And his name is nowhere to be seen on ESPN.com’s college basketball home page.
Unlike some shot blockers, Varnado actually has the complete package. Last night, he also finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and has the Bulldogs looking to make the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s amazing,” said Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury after the game. “It’s amazing where he started out at. At 180 pounds as a freshman, he played about 7 or 8 minutes a game and he’d foul out. He would still get three or four blocks in those minutes. He gradually put on a little strength each year. Now here he is his senior year breaking the record.”
“Jarvis has done that his whole career,” added Alabama head coach Anthony Grant. “He is, as of today, the nation’s all-time shot block leader. He was very effective, physical and made it difficult for us to get conversions inside. ”
With three more games in the regular season before the SEC Tournament, Varnado has a chance to hit 550. (He’s currently averaging 5.1 per game.)
What do you think? How many blocks will Varnado end with?
I thought Shawn Bradley was the all time leader
Most def. sounds like he should be getting more press. I am going to have to research dude cause he sounds like he might be a good or great draft pick.
well then i guess i dont know basketball
Ah, breaking the record of the immortal Wojciech Mydra!
I’d say if you knew that Mydra held the record before Jarvis, then you know too much about basketball, need to turn off the computer and tv, put down the books and magazines, and go outside for a change!
People don’t care about college records anymore, because the best players don’t spend four years there. Adonal Foyle had the record for a long time (in three years) by breaking Alonzo Mourning’s previous record. People didn’t really care then either. College stats don’t always translate to a pro game. Ask Adam Morrison.
Varnado was getting some buzz last year around draft time. Glad that he stayed in, hopefully he’s rounded out his game (seems that way). To me, the key to translating this skill to the pros is discipline, i.e. not fouling. I wonder how his foul rate has progressed from last year to this.
Despite all my efforts, Varnado still doesn’t get as much attention as he should. Seriously, I think what hurt him was he was getting a ton of hype going into the ’09 Tournament, and then everybody watched Jon Brockman just annihilate him in that UW/MSU game.
Prof. TX has a point, career records in college hold less weight in public opinion now because the most talented players often leave early. I hope Varnado gets a good look with NBA scouts, but I’m kind of worried that he’s only 6-9.
Any chance he plays PF in the NBA? A 6-9 defensive ace at PF is rare these days.
He’s still very basic on offense and the Bulldogs aren’t really that much better this year than last. If he gets to the tournament and has a couple big games, his name will get more pub. As it is, I’m sure NBA scouts know who he is – Theo Ratliff Pt. 2
This from the guys who IGNORE Tim Duncans achievements because Lebron got a weakside block or some shit.
The media reaps what it sows…
Clearly you’re not familiar with my work…
Ain’t he the dude who gave up his scholarship so that MSU could sigh Sidney? If I got a mid first round pick and I need defense, I give him a long look cuz dude is all about winnin…
Because college ball is college ball – don’t mean sheeyat.
Eh I don’t see why people still have a problem with players that are 6’8 through 6’10 playing center. I mean the days of 7’0 foot big men are over in the pro’s. Not to mention it doesn’t always take height to be an effective defender. Look at Ben Wallace who stands about 6’8 if that.
lol everyone knows Austin Burton goes hard when it comes to Tim Duncan and the spurs