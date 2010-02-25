Jarvis Varnado Breaks The NCAA Record For Blocks, And Nobody Cares

I’m outraged. And you should be too. If you don’t know about Mississippi State’s Jarvis Varnado, then you don’t know about basketball. Here’s a guy, who not only goes out and blocked eight shots last night in a win against Alabama, but he also broke the NCAA career mark (held by Louisiana-Monroe’s Wojciech Mydra) with No. 536. And his name is nowhere to be seen on ESPN.com’s college basketball home page.

Unlike some shot blockers, Varnado actually has the complete package. Last night, he also finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and has the Bulldogs looking to make the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s amazing,” said Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury after the game. “It’s amazing where he started out at. At 180 pounds as a freshman, he played about 7 or 8 minutes a game and he’d foul out. He would still get three or four blocks in those minutes. He gradually put on a little strength each year. Now here he is his senior year breaking the record.”

“Jarvis has done that his whole career,” added Alabama head coach Anthony Grant. “He is, as of today, the nation’s all-time shot block leader. He was very effective, physical and made it difficult for us to get conversions inside. ”

With three more games in the regular season before the SEC Tournament, Varnado has a chance to hit 550. (He’s currently averaging 5.1 per game.)

What do you think? How many blocks will Varnado end with?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.