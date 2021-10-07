Jason Kidd is the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, his third stint as a head coach in the NBA, and he will be tasked with figuring out how to make the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis partnership work as the expectation this season is for the Mavs to breakthrough that first round ceiling to be a contender in the West.

There will be a lot of work to be done on Kidd’s end to get those two on the same page, particularly when it comes playoff time, but in the meantime, Kidd also has some work to do with getting comfortable in Dallas overall. I’m not just talking about on the bench, but also in front of the camera, because it’s clearly been awhile since Kidd had to take individual photos during team media day after a number of years as an assistant and the results were hilariously awkward.

Whoever made Kidd put on that giant collared retro shirt wasn’t doing him any favors, but neither was Jason choosing to stand there as stiff as possible. As a result, Kidd became fodder for NBA Twitter to do its thing, as there were plenty of jokes about him looking like knockoff Vin Diesel, a regular at a bowling league, and, of course, some Bryan Colangelo collar jokes.

"my man over there wanna talk to you" pic.twitter.com/BHZKyueDXU — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) October 6, 2021

“Did you want to upgrade your wash to our Deluxe Experience™ today sir?” pic.twitter.com/aCZmF22ivb — area man (@Professor_Butts) October 6, 2021

“All the other Barber’s busy but Jason here can take you, he just graduated” pic.twitter.com/6m4aJV6OkX — Kev Rich (@kevantrich) October 6, 2021

mavs about to win the southwest regional bowling invitational pic.twitter.com/9EHgIOjfq4 — jason c. (@netw3rk) October 7, 2021

"You can have any beer you want… as long as its a Corona" pic.twitter.com/5fxFDxa0qM — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) October 6, 2021

Looks like a Vin Diesel costume. — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) October 6, 2021