Jason Kidd’s 2011 NBA Finals Kicks

With the NBA Finals kicking off tonight, expect all the sneaker companies involved to bring the heat for their guys’ feet. And for Jason Kidd, that means a white and metallic gold colorway of his latest signature model, the PEAK Kidd III, with special meanings throughout. Check ’em out:

An ancient Chinese saying is embroidered inside of both tongues. Together, it means “complete sincerity can affect even metal and stone,” which is also printed on the upper in English. The customized logo on the tongue, featuring the “JK” initial and “March to Champion” in the bottom, commemorates Kidd’s three journeys to the NBA Finals – 2002, 2003 and 2011.

What do you think?

