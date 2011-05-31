Jason Kidd’s 2011 NBA Finals Kicks

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.31.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

With the NBA Finals kicking off tonight, expect all the sneaker companies involved to bring the heat for their guys’ feet. And for Jason Kidd, that means a white and metallic gold colorway of his latest signature model, the PEAK Kidd III, with special meanings throughout. Check ’em out:

An ancient Chinese saying is embroidered inside of both tongues. Together, it means “complete sincerity can affect even metal and stone,” which is also printed on the upper in English. The customized logo on the tongue, featuring the “JK” initial and “March to Champion” in the bottom, commemorates Kidd’s three journeys to the NBA Finals – 2002, 2003 and 2011.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSdallas mavericksJASON KIDDPeakPEAK Kidd IIIStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP