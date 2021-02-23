Jason Terry had a tremendous NBA career, as the 19-year veteran was a terrific shooter and scorer, winning a championship in Dallas with the Mavericks and was on the leading edge of the three-point shooting revolution in the NBA.

Terry won’t likely be a Hall of Famer, but his experiences in the league playing most every role one can, from starter to sixth man and beyond makes him someone who has invaluable advice to pass along to youngsters. So, when Terry goes to camps, he’s always prepared to answer questions and pass that knowledge on to the next generation of hoopers. However, unfortunately for Terry, he, like Brandon Knight and more recently Yuta Watanabe, lives on one of the all-time great poster dunk highlight reels in NBA history, when he found himself standing in the paint as LeBron James caught a lob at the peak of his physical powers with the Heat.

As Terry tells Master Tesfatsion on an upcoming episode of “Untold Stories” for Bleacher Report, which premieres on Wednesday, the only thing kids want to ask him about is that dunk.

Terry played 1,410 games in his NBA career, won a championship, played with all-time greats, and is an all-time great shooter himself, but none of that matters. The power of the highlight means that he is The Guy LeBron Dunked Into Oblivion for the rest of his life, and, in a way, that’s not a terrible fate. Sure, you’d rather be remembered for what you did, but in the same vein as Craig Ehlo, you’ll always be remembered and, if nothing else, some will then go look up what else you did in your career.

Still, if you go to a camp and Jet is there, ask him something else.