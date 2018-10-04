Getty Image

Almost a decade ago now, the NBA entered its next evolutionary phase. What emerged from that chrysalis is the game we all know and love today: a faster, sleeker, more artful version of basketball, one that mostly traded in the grinding brute force of the past in favor of grace, fluidity, and highly-optimized scoring.

They were some casualties along the way, of course, the main ones being any offense that still featured conventional post players or the entire concept of a point guard who can’t shoot. The league has moved more and more toward positionless basketball, which in essence simply demands more versatility from its players. That’s not a bad thing.

The transition hasn’t been so easy for some, particularly those who once relied primarily on their massive size and athleticism. Lakers center JaVale McGee freely admits that he is one such player. McGee has quite a few thoughts on the topic of how big men have evolved, which ranged from conspiracy theories to an exasperated acknowledgement that he had to alter his game if he wanted to stay in the league.