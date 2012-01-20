JaVale McGee’s Mom: “My Son Is The Future Of The NBA”

We’ve seen basketball wives inject themselves into the equation before. Every partner, from Cindy Rooney in Any Given Sunday to Glen Rice‘s wife, knows they can wield some power. But mothers? Typically, they’re out of the conversation. Professional sports are too macho. You can’t be having your mother hanging around you… unless you’re Ricky Rubio, who brought his mom with him to draft interviews. JaVale McGee‘s mother has spoken out about her son before, but now her words are singing louder than ever.
Pamela McGee spoke to Mike Wise of the Washington Post recently in an effort to defend her son. McGee might be averaging 11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds while sitting second in the NBA with three blocks a night, but he’s become better known for some of his other tendencies.
Pamela said her son wasn’t a “knucklehead,” and that a lot of the criticism of his game and attitude was unjust. McGee, for all of his talent and ability, seems to always get lost in petty arguments, like just the other day when his own teammates were criticizing him for showboating in a blowout.
She also said: “My son is special. He has gifts you can’t teach: hands, height and heart. If I’m the Wizards and I’m really trying to build a franchise, really committed to rebuilding and developing, I would nurture that talent. I would help a kid like JaVale the best I could.”
I actually think, everything else aside, McGee could become an All-Star down the road. Tom Ziller of SBNation.com wrote earlier he believes McGee could command a four-year, $46-million deal to stay in Washinton past this season. A lot of money? There are plenty of teams that could use a legit seven-footer who can run and blocks shots.
Pamela McGee agrees, but she went just a little over the top. If McGee is going to continue to be ridiculed and brought down by the Wizards’ fan base and everything revolving around that organization, she doesn’t really want him to be there: “I don’t want him to get institutionalized to losing. My son is the future of the NBA. I don’t want him to be part of this culture of losing forever.”
What do you think the Wizards should do with McGee?
“If you call your Grandmama ‘Mama,’ and you call your Mama ‘Pam’, somethin’s wrong!!!”
-Chris Rock
he’s lucky she was there for the dunk competition cuz he shouldnt have been in the dunk finals.. regardless.. she should keep her face out of the press cuz he still sucks…
The fuck else you expect his momma to say?
knucklehead ballers gotta come from somewhere…
where else better than knucklehead moms?
Wizards should paid him n hope he figure it out…why not who out there TRULY better other than the main 4 centers…Dwight,Bynum,Gasol,n Horford
Monroe
@ctk Agree with you. He gets a lot of hate for some of the stupid stuff he does, but how many 7-footers can do some of the things he can? He literally just turned 24. Maybe he never figures it out, but even if he never does and stays on the trajectory he’s on now, you’re still looking down the road at an immature player, but an immature big man who could get you 15 and 11 and lead the NBA in blocks.
Shaq endorses him everytime he’s on TNT so he must be doing something right…lol
@ hakasan…priceless!
if he’s truly a top 5 center, the wizards should be able make some noise in a year or two with him and John Wall no?
All the other all world Centers make noise when paired with all world guards
Sounds like when Whitney said Bobbi was the King of R&B lmao
Shhiiiiitttt Rock and Blunts??? lmao
He is a huge part of the “culture of losing.” McGee, Blatche, Young…combined basketball IQ lower than most individuals. Pair that with a stubborn coach in Flip Saunders and John Wall’s inflated ego and you have no choice but to institutionalize a culture of losing.
@Lakeshow that was the funniest thing I’ve heard all day. I’m sure if McGee was more mature and willing he would be averaging 16, 11 boards and 2 or 3 blocks a game
just came back from the wizards game tonight…
this team seriously needs a veteran… someone perhaps like an andre miller to help these kids… just horrible decisions all around… have been disappointed in how jordan carwford/john wall’s play this season…
nick young is also a ball hog, but can’t blame him for jacking it up… buddy’s gotta get his for that long term contract…
