Jay-Z And Beyonce Attend Nets Game On Same Day As Met Gala Controversy

On the same day TMZ released a video showing an altercation between Solange Knowles and Jay-Z while Beyonce stood and watched it all unfold, the couple arrived at the Barclays Center in the second quarter to take their usual courtside seats.



LeBron James, who scored 49 points in the Heat victory, took time in between plays to say hi to his friends:

Jay bracing himself cuz he know Lebron got jokes pic.twitter.com/aK8d59R16C” — Desus (@desusnice) May 13, 2014

Before the game, Mike D of the Beastie Boys introduced the Brooklyn Nets’ starting line-up:

And, in what was the coolest celebrity moment of the night, we had a He Got Game reunion.

Ray Allen, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington at Heat / Nets pic.twitter.com/iRIK3rnxf7 — 3030 (@jose3030) May 13, 2014

