Jay-Z Says Drake Is “Definitely” The Kobe Bryant Of Rap

In a recent interview with Elliott Wilson of Rap Radar, Jay-Z went in-depth on dealing with the competition within the music world, the Trayvon Martin verdict, and even his perspective on parenting. But his appreciation for fellow worldwide superstar Drake, and his talents as the next guy in line within hip-hop, stood out.
“There’s a respect thing,” Jay-Z says of his competition with Drake. “There’s a respect thing there. But there’s also a competitive thing, and it’s done in the right way.”
After being asked by Wilson if Drake was Jigga’s biggest competition, the man behind Magna Carta Holy Grail admitted, “He’s definitely the one that’s reared his head as the guy. He’s definitely Kobe Bryant.”
And if you’re interested, here’s Part 1 of the interview…
Drake is NOT the Kobe Bryant of rap. Doesn’t make sense for either side. JAY is actually more Kobe than Drizzy!
Jay is saying he is MJ and Drake is Kobe.
Yeah, I think I got that after a while. I still don’t think that’s accurate though. With that analogy I would go w/ Kanye, maybe even Kendrick over Drake. Not because of K’s either, lol.
Yeah, Kendrick is on fire right now!!! Great storyteller.
Drake been doing it longer than kendrick, kendrick more like a kd
The debate is over who is the better player, not flashiest.
Kendrick is a better rapper. Drake is a better artist.
J Cole = Lebron
Kendrick = Kevin Durant
Drake = Blake Griffin
comparing any of them to Kobe Bryant is moronic. Kobe is not even in the top 5 best players in the league right now. Im talking about actual game play at the moment, NOT the player’s entire legacy.
I agree looking at it from the standpoint we admire kobe for playing his game. He is always calm cool and collected. Look at drake, he follows his own path not a rapper or a singer, makes music his way doesn’t get involved with beef or diss tracks, he does his thing