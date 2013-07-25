Jay-Z Says Drake Is “Definitely” The Kobe Bryant Of Rap

#Kobe Bryant #Drake #Jay Z
07.25.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

In a recent interview with Elliott Wilson of Rap Radar, Jay-Z went in-depth on dealing with the competition within the music world, the Trayvon Martin verdict, and even his perspective on parenting. But his appreciation for fellow worldwide superstar Drake, and his talents as the next guy in line within hip-hop, stood out.

“There’s a respect thing,” Jay-Z says of his competition with Drake. “There’s a respect thing there. But there’s also a competitive thing, and it’s done in the right way.”

After being asked by Wilson if Drake was Jigga’s biggest competition, the man behind Magna Carta Holy Grail admitted, “He’s definitely the one that’s reared his head as the guy. He’s definitely Kobe Bryant.”

And if you’re interested, here’s Part 1 of the interview…

Do you think Drake is the Kobe of rap?

