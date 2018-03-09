Jaylen Brown Went Down Hard After A Dunk In Boston’s Game Against Minnesota (UPDATE)

03.08.18

A scary moment occurred in the third quarter of Boston’s game against Minnesota on Thursday night. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown hit the deck hard after a fast break and was down on the ground receiving medical attention for some time. Thankfully, he was able to walk off the floor and into the locker room.

Brown was able to take off in transition and split a pair of Timberwolves defenders, going up for what should have been one of the more explosive dunks you’ll see. He had a little too much momentum on the jam, causing his hands to slip off of the rim and for Brown’s upper body to make contact with the floor. After hitting the ground, his body tensed up, and while there was no confirmation, TNT’s Kevin Harlan commented “he’s concussed,” citing similar injuries he has seen during his time broadcasting NFL games.

Here is the video of the incident, which as a warning can be hard to watch.

