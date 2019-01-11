Marcus Morris And Jaylen Brown Apparently Had To Be Separated During A Timeout

Very little went right for the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening. After four consecutive victories, Kyrie Irving and company entered a nationally televised showcase against the Miami Heat riding high but, after 48 minutes of basketball, the Celtics exited with a 16-point defeat and the negative vibes of the heat weren’t only centered on the final result.

A video surfaced after the contest that seemed to show Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris in something of an altercation during an in-game huddle.

