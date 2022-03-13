There was an added buzz in the air on Sunday afternoon in Boston as the Celtics hosted the Mavericks for a Sunday Showcase game on ABC, as Celtics royalty was in the building for the jersey retirement ceremony for Kevin Garnett.

Garnett, Paul Pierce, and even Ray Allen were courtside at the TD Garden for the occasion, with Garnett seated on the baseline underneath the Celtics basket. The game started with a flurry of points from Jayson Tatum but soon settled into some sloppy offense (or, optimistically, good defensive basketball) from both teams, with the first quarter finishing at 20-18 in favor of the Celtics.

In the second quarter, the Celtics were able to seize control thanks to Jaylen Brown, who decided he would get the Celtics out of their funk by sheer force of will, starting with this nasty crossover into a thunderous driving dunk.

Jaylen Brown crosses over and rises up for the SLAM on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ifZJo1Kn3T — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

That was just a warmup from Brown, who shortly after found himself once again with an open lane to the basket and only Maxi Kleber in his way. That proved to be bad news for Kleber, who found himself on the wrong end of a Jaylen Brown poster, to the delight of KG.

OH MY GOODNESS JAYLEN BROWN pic.twitter.com/qMxlmLVKSL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

💥 JAYLEN BROWN TAKES FLIGHT! Jaylen Brown throws down a SLAM and get's some love from The Big Ticket! Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/cbK18phIHu — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022

It is as vicious a poster dunk as you’ll see, as Brown goes body-to-body on Kleber for what Marv Albert would’ve undoubtedly referred to as “a facial.” Brown celebrated with a quick dap from a fired up Kevin Garnett under the hoop and almost had a third highlight on the next possession when he nearly dropped his defender on a stepback but airballed the three. Still, Boston was able to take a 9-point lead into the halftime break thanks to Brown’s second quarter aggression as the Celtics took a bit of control.