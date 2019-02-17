Jayson Tatum Declared The Celtics Are ‘Going To Win The Finals’ This Season

02.17.19

Getty Image

Jayson Tatum enjoyed himself during NBA All-Star Weekend, scoring 30 points in Friday’s Rising Stars Game and pulling off a miracle to steal the Skills Challenge title. After his individual win, however, Tatum made some more news in the form of an intriguing quote and it came through the prism of his team in the Boston Celtics.

On one hand, Tatum declaring that his team is “going to win the Finals this year” isn’t exactly shocking, as professional athletes often bring a great deal of confidence to the table. The Celtics are, quite obviously, a very good basketball team and, through that lens, it isn’t at all crazy to envision big things for Tatum and this team in the next few months.

