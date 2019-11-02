Getty Image

DimeMag

Jayson Tatum Hit The Game-Winner To Lift The Celtics Over The Knicks

FacebookTwitterContributor

A lot changed for the Boston Celtics over the summer. After a tumultuous season plagued by rumors of locker room discord and an overall failure to live up to the enormous expectations placed on the shoulders of their young but immensely talented group of players, the team moved on from Kyrie Irving last summer and opted to focus on their other young stars.

Though they brought Kemba Walker in to essentially replace the departed Irving, they also believe they have a burgeoning superstar in Jayson Tatum. And on Friday night against the Knicks, the third-year wing reminded everyone why.

With the game tied at 102-102 with just four second remaining on the clock, Tatum caught the inbounds pass from Marcus Smart, took one dribble, then calmly knocked down a long, contested two-pointer from the corner to give his team the victory on their home court.

Tatum finished the game with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting for the night, including 4-of-8 from downtown, while Walker led the team in scoring with a game-high 33 points. They were able to withstand a big night from Marcus Morris, who put up 29 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks.

Listen To This

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×