Utah Jazz At Memphis Grizzlies TV Info And Betting Lines

For a 1-8 series, the Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies matchup has been a whole lot of fun. Utah has been the best team in the NBA this season, and there’s a decent enough chance that they end up winning this whole thing in five games, especially since Donovan Mitchell is back from an ankle injury and looks awfully spry.

But man, these Grizzlies are making it a point to push them. After winning Game 1, Memphis put up fights in Games 2 and 3 despite losing both by double-digits. Led by the individual brilliance of Ja Morant, who is using this series as a chance to announce himself to basketball fans who might not have paid close attention to him since he went with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies are playing entertaining ball and doing what they can to be competitive against a team with title aspirations.

On Monday, the two teams will go toe-to-toe for a game of outsized importance. If Utah wins, they’ll head back to Salt Lake City for Game 5 with a 3-1 lead and the chance to put the series away. But if Memphis can defend their home court, things are tied up at 2, and this frisky 8-seed will have every reason to believe they can win this series.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, May 31; 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-2500), Grizzlies (+1000)

Spread: Jazz -5 (-114), Grizzlies +5 (-107)

Total: Over 225 (-108), Under 225 (-113)

Money Line: Jazz (-215), Grizzlies (+175)