The Jazz Scored 22 Second Half Points In A 50-Point Loss In Dallas

The Utah Jazz came into the 2018-19 season with high expectations after a surprising 2017-18 campaign saw them become one of the West’s top teams and they returned pretty much every key contributor.

However, the season has not gotten off to the start they had hoped for as they rolled into Dallas on Wednesday night with a 7-6 record and a disappointing regression on the defensive end. Unfortunately for Utah, they hit a new low point against the Mavericks, scoring 68 points in a staggering 50-point loss to Luka Doncic and company in one of the worst performances from any team this season.

Utah went 25-of-80 from the field (31.3 percent) and 6-of-35 from three point range (17.1 percent) in a dismal night offensively and managed only 22 points in the entire second half. Their 21 turnovers were only four shy of the number of field goals they made, and as one might expect, that led to a lopsided loss. The 22 second-half points were the fewest ever allowed by a Mavs team in a half, and it’s the fewest points scored in an NBA game since 2016, when the Hawks had 68 against…the Utah Jazz.

The last team to lose by 50 was the Grizzlies last season in a 140-79 loss to the Hornets. As for Jazz history, it’s the worst loss since the team moved to Utah.