Report: Jazz Plan On Matching Any Offers For Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is a restricted free agent who will garner a lot of interest in the open market. However, the Utah Jazz are reportedly planning on matching any offers he might receive.



According to Jody Genessy of The Deseret News, the Jazz expect Hayward to receive significant offers from other teams, but don’t plan on letting him go:

The 6-foot-8 restricted free agent is expected to receive a significant contract offer, possibly upwards to a max deal, from the Phoenix Suns this coming week, according to sources. Boston and Charlotte are two other teams that the Jazz anticipate could throw large offers at Hayward. However, the Jazz plan on matching any offers for Hayward and intend to keep the versatile wing player in the organization as a major cornerstone in this rebuilding era, according to sources.

The Jazz also hold the financial advantage in that they can offer Hayward a five-year deal worth $85.2 million, whereas potential suitors can only counter with a max offer in the range of four years and $63.5 million. If Utah is content with Hayward earning max money going forward, they would be wise to let the market dictate the terms. Otherwise, they could take a more aggressive approach and lock Hayward up with the extra year and additional money.

The 24-year-old swingman put up career highs of 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season. One concern may be how the increased minutes last season impacted his efficiency from the field. Hayward averaged a career high 36.4 minutes per game last season, and put up his worst shooting season since joining the league, going 41.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite the putrid shooting numbers, betting on the potential of a young talent like Hayward seems like a wise choice for the Jazz, especially since they’re in the early stages of a rebuilding plan that will likely include Hayward, Dante Exum, Trey Burke, Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter.

Another interesting angle will be how the restricted free agent market takes shape. Aside from Hayward, names like Eric Bledsoe, Greg Monroe and Chandler Parsons are expected to garner significant interest as well. It only takes one of these players to receive a max offer to drive up the market value for all of them. Once the big names are off the market, we could see a lot of teams turn their attention to these players, who are all young and largely worth the financial risk. Whether that risk involves paying them the max will depend on the teams and what the market dictates.

Will another team offer Hayward the max?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE