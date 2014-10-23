Jeanie Buss Says Anyone Afraid To Play With Kobe Is “Probably A Loser”

Fallout from ESPN’s excellent, sprawling, and scathing report on the ill-effects of Kobe Bryant’s presence with the Los Angeles Lakers continues. In response to the story quoting a source close to the team opining that Bryant’s ego is “scaring off free agents,” Lakers president Jeanie Buss didn’t exactly refute the claim in an interview on “SportsCenter.”

Instead, the daughter of departed and legendary team owner Jerry Buss went on the defensive in support of Bryant. Via ESPN:

“Any free agent that would be afraid to play with Kobe Bryant is probably a loser, and I’m glad they wouldn’t come to the team,” Buss said during a “SportsCenter” interview Thursday… “I read the story,” Buss said Thursday. “I don’t agree with any of it. If there is somebody that’s on our payroll who is saying things like that, I’ll soon get to the bottom of it, and they won’t be working for us anymore.”

Buss even went a step further, warning Bryant naysayers that she has “no doubt that Kobe will make people regret ever saying” the comments in question.

Wow. Buss really isn’t holding anything back here. And while Lakers fans and Kobe nation will laud her as a result, it’s not exactly a prudent strategy – especially given the incendiary quote that prompted her words in the first place.

Let’s imagine for a moment that Henry Abbott – author of the ESPN story and one of the most respected NBA writers in the game – didn’t fabricate the intel and instead received it from sources he trusts and deems as wholly reliable. We’re fully confident that’s the case, but a sizable portion of the public’s reaction to the story called that reality into question. So fine, we’ll consider the chances otherwise.

Even if that were a remote possibility, wouldn’t it be in the best interest of Buss to tread lightly? What if, gasp, Abbott’s sources are not only real human beings, but as close to the team as he says? Wouldn’t they know if free agents weren’t coming to Los Angeles because they were weary of playing with Kobe? It seems reasonable at the very, very least. Right?

So what’s the point of further alienating potential free agent targets who don’t want Bryant as a teammate by calling them “losers” like it’s middle school? Los Angeles’ post-Kobe life, depressingly, is almost here. Again, allowing for the possibility that Abbott’s report is accurate, you’d assume that once Bryant retires players will be far more comfortable signing with the Lakers. But perhaps not now that a front office higher-up attacked their perfectly logical sensitivity.

Is placating Bryant and purple-and-gold clad fans everywhere really worth that risk? Especially when so many have already come to the five-time champion’s aid? Apparently so, Buss thinks. But let’s just say it’s not the route we’d have gone, especially if winning a championship as soon as possible is her utmost priority.

What do you think of Buss’ comments?

