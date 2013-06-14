Nonsense: Jeff Van Gundy Says Dwyane Wade is a “Top 5 Shooting Guard All-Time”

Jeff Van Gundy has been on a tear the last two weeks, either sending guys to the Hall of Fame waaaay ahead of time or making outlandish, grand statements. Tonight’s first half winner has to be his declaration that Dwyane Wade is a “top five shooting guard all-time.”

Wade is obviously awesome, and may eventually go down as one of the best, but let’s settle down. Off the top of our heads, here are guys we’d rank ahead of Wade:

Michael Jordan (obviously)

Kobe Bryant (obviously)

George Gervin

Allen Iverson

Jerry West

Clyde Drexler

Earl Monroe

And you can make arguments for John Havlicek, Pistol Pete and Reggie Miller ahead of Wade. Hell, you can argue he’s not the best all-time shooting guard on his own team because of Ray Allen.

Please tell us we’re not crazy here…

