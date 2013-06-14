Nonsense: Jeff Van Gundy Says Dwyane Wade is a “Top 5 Shooting Guard All-Time”

#NBA Finals #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant
06.13.13 5 years ago 49 Comments

Jeff Van Gundy has been on a tear the last two weeks, either sending guys to the Hall of Fame waaaay ahead of time or making outlandish, grand statements. Tonight’s first half winner has to be his declaration that Dwyane Wade is a “top five shooting guard all-time.”

Wade is obviously awesome, and may eventually go down as one of the best, but let’s settle down. Off the top of our heads, here are guys we’d rank ahead of Wade:

Michael Jordan (obviously)
Kobe Bryant (obviously)
George Gervin
Allen Iverson
Jerry West
Clyde Drexler
Earl Monroe

And you can make arguments for John Havlicek, Pistol Pete and Reggie Miller ahead of Wade. Hell, you can argue he’s not the best all-time shooting guard on his own team because of Ray Allen.

Please tell us we’re not crazy here…

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Michael Jordan#Kobe Bryant
TAGSALLEN IVERSONCLYDE DREXLERDimeMagDWYANE WADEJEFF VAN GUNDYJERRY WESTKOBE BRYANTMIAMI HEATMichael Jordannba finalsRAY ALLENReal StoriesSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP