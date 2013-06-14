Nonsense: Jeff Van Gundy Says Dwyane Wade is a “Top 5 Shooting Guard All-Time”

Jeff Van Gundy has been on a tear the last two weeks, either sending guys to the Hall of Fame waaaay ahead of time or making outlandish, grand statements. Tonight’s first half winner has to be his declaration that Dwyane Wade is a “top five shooting guard all-time.”
Wade is obviously awesome, and may eventually go down as one of the best, but let’s settle down. Off the top of our heads, here are guys we’d rank ahead of Wade:
Michael Jordan (obviously)
Kobe Bryant (obviously)
George Gervin
Allen Iverson
Jerry West
Clyde Drexler
Earl Monroe
And you can make arguments for John Havlicek, Pistol Pete and Reggie Miller ahead of Wade. Hell, you can argue he’s not the best all-time shooting guard on his own team because of Ray Allen.
Please tell us we’re not crazy here…
Top 5 isn’t that bad. I’d put Jordan and Kobe ahead of him, probably Jerry West, but you could argue for Wade ahead of anybody else on your list.
Why isn’t AB writing for Dime anymore? This website has evaporated into a shadow of its former self – poorly written and very mediocre.
Forget that some of these Guards haven’t won a Championship. Not only has Wade, he led his underdog team with arguably the greatest individual performance in NBA Finals history.
Also Iverson as SG?
Iverson was a SG. Not sure what you’re saying here…
Clyde Drexler? Seriously? You guys became jokes somewhere along the line…. Whoever wrote this should probably just go back to working at Foot Locker.
You’re right … we’re morons for saying that a guy who averaged 20+ points for his career over 15 seasons, played in 10 NBA All-Star games, won a title, and is in the hall of fame could possibly be ranked ahead of dwyane wade at this moment in time. Got it.
Drexler didn’t average 20 points per game in the title year, though (something Wade has done twice…and possibly 3 times this year). He was at the end of his career, like if Malone had won a title on the Lakers. Wade averages nearly 25 for his career is one of the greatest impact defenders at the 2-guard in NBA history. Plus, you didn’t just say “possibly”…you said it was “nonsense” to rank Wade ahead of a player with much lesser accomplishments.
But good job trolling your own comments.
Guess what though — Wade has a higher career average, more titles (about to be 3 to Drexler’s one) and he has 9 ASGs and several to come. I hope you’re trolling, but it’s embarrassing either way. And AI? Hilarious.
You’re looking at Clyde through rose-coloured glasses, his legacy is hardly remembered outside anyone of Oregon
Drexler didn’t win a title. he supported Hakeem winning a title. Clyde Drexler was physically bigger and more athletic than anyone at his position in the league at the 2 and he had a crew every year yet he couldn’t get it done.
he wasn’t even a top 3 player on his own team when they won that title, doesnt compare my man…
Maybe this was written on somebody’s phone. if that’s the case, then maybe it’s not just a worthless and uneducated piece of internet psychobabble. It’s just an idle ramble being pawned off as journalism.
I’d have to make the hard decision and rank Iverson just a spot below Wade. In fact I’d even put Wade a spot below Kobe – seriously.
You’re not serious with this list are you? Gervin… I love that dude but he never lead his team to a title, he was nowhere near the defender Wade is. Nah I’m not even going to keep going, I’m pretty sure you’re kidding.
I think Wade is a top five SG u buggin with that list
2 rings, 1 scoring title, 1 Finals MVP, 9 time all star, and he’s a defensive force… he’s number 3 on the top 5 list in my book.
You’re crazy. The list is bad enough, but the idea that Reggie Miller and Pistol Pete are even in the same stratosphere is just absurd.
I put him as the 3rd or 4th best SG of all time, you can argue about the placement between him and Jerry West but he’s above everyone else on your list. His 2006 FInals performance hands down was one of the greatest of all time. Don’t disrespect the man by saying that his placement as the top 5 SG is “nonsense”.
ROFL REGGIE MILLER? His highest ppg season would be Good for Wade’s 7th (out of 10 seasons). His highest apg average would be a career low for Wade. We’re not even gonna bring up the defensive end. His 2009 season is one of the greatest seasons EVER. Oh yeah, he’s also WON 2 TITLES.
It blows my mind when so-called “casual” NBA fans don’t recognize the greatness of Dwyane Wade. For an actual basketball publication to do so is indefensible.
First off, Notorious JVG said top 5 or 6. Second, when the he said that it seemed to me he was jumping the gun so I started putting a list together in my head. It looked a lot like your list, only difference is I realized he is top 5 or 6 and Wade has had a more impressive career than most of the guys you think of as top SGs for the various reasons already mentioned (multiple chips, finals MVP, career numbers, etc).
I thought you “NBA writers” loved the ring debate. Wades a Finals MVP going for his 3rd ring of his career and you fools are bringing up Iverson and all these old heads that you know damn well Wade would rock in his prime. Shame on Dime for posting this, YOU ARE f*cking CRAZY
So disrespectful – Stephen a Smith voice….Step it the fuck up dime, this article makes it seem like you haven’t followed Wade’s career for shit.
Let me guess Jermaine Oneal was better then Shaq too right? Trolls.
Its just disrespectful to put guys like Iverson, Drexler, Reggie Miller and Monroe over Wade lol
He’s easily the third best of all time and its not really that close. His scoring is on par with Kobe when you take into account how efficient he is out on the floor and he’s arguably one of the best help defenders to ever play. This is always the case when it comes to Wade though, people have slept on him his whole career but if he finishes with 3 or 4 rings and all the other accolades how can he not be 3?
People also forget that had it not been for LBJ Wade would have been the MVP in 2008 or 09 when he went off and won the scoring title.
Dont ever disrespect a player like that by mentioning Allen f*ing Iverson in the same breath.
no way he is better than mamba. i would put clyde up there i think!
That fact that you ranked ALLEN IVERSON above Dwade says enough, I didn’t even have to read the rest of the article…lmao
You’re putting guys with less titles, and less longevity above him…Gervin and Drexler ok, but if you think Iverson is better then Dimemag needs to fire you, right now lol
This is the stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever read. Wade is #3 all time. Learn some bball and get back to me.
You ARE crazy. You’re “(obviously)” picks are right. But Wade is probably ahead of all of those others. Maybe not Jerry West. This article and opinion is nonsense, not JVG’s…
I dont know where to start with you wade Fan boy’s, so here it is Wade is no where near the player Allen Iverson was. Prime or no prime.
Allen Iverson
Rookie of year, 2001 MVP, 11 time All star, 2 time All star MVP, 4 time scoring champion, with the sixth all time scoring average, the second highest scoring average in playoff’s second to Jordon. 3 time NBA steals leader.
Wades list of achievements are not at all worth mentioning compared to the resume of Allen Iverson. wow wade has won rings, if you want to compare a individual player, rings are irrelevant because wade did not win the titles alone, the Miami Heat won the Titles not Wade.
AI ONE OF THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME. wade not so.
Might be the dumbest post I ever seen in my entire life, lol
[en.wikipedia.org]
On the right hand side there’s a list of his achievements, lol
mmmm the dumbest post i have ever seen, that may be the dumbest post i have ever seen. How can you look at those achievements and say he is better.
I could list AI’s All team appearances as well,
3X First
3X Second
Obviously All Rookie team.
(is the skills challenge really an achievement)
But this is a futile debate as it is opinion based, however Iverson averages more points, more assists, more steals.
While wade averages, more rebounds (6 foot AI, DW, 6-4).
WADES fg% is higher
AI’s 3point % is higher and free throw Higher.
So i can stress my point over and over again but it comes down to this based on the names suggested on the LIst, Jordon- league MVP, Kobe- league MVP, Iverson- league MVP, Jerry- league MVP
Wade no league MVP.
Don’t get me wrong i respect wade for what he has accomplished but he is not to be mentioned in the same breathe as ALLEN IVERSON
are you seriously mispelling MICHAEL JEFFREY JORDAN’S last name over an over again (Jordon). If I ever did something so stupid, ignorant, and downright blasphemous i would turn my computer (or whatever electronic device that you must have had someone else turn on for you) off and commit a slow and agonizing suicide. wow…how embarrassing. lol.
The only thin you listed that he has over wade was scoring titles, and clearly that’s not all of what the NBA is about. Anyday of the week I would take DWADE in his prime over AI…Dwade will put up 25,7,5 while AI goes for 30 a game with no assists or rebounds and can’t guard worth a shit lol
And people are trying to list Iversons accomplishments over Dwade, lmao get the hell outta here
Holy Shit!
Seriously? Drexler, Gervin, Monroe, Iverson above Wade? I wouldn’t even say Jerry West is better than him. He’s easily right behind M.J. and Kobe in my opinion.
Truth is, there are very few OBVIOUS “this guy is better than this guy” scenarios with this group of shooting guards. It all depends on what you want your SG to do. If I want a long-range shooter, I’m definitely taking Reggie or Ray or West over Wade. If I want a pure scorer, maybe I take Gervin over Wade. If I want a guy with size enough to play SF sometimes who’s a beast running the floor, I could easily argue for Drexler over Wade. We’re talking about a group of All-Star to Hall of Fame caliber players here. They’re all great and you could make a case for almost all of them in the top five. It’s not like it’s D-Wade vs. Alec Burks.
Where’s the Big O?
Remix:
1. Mike
2. Kobe
3. Oscar
4. Logo
5. Flash
You welcome…
MJ Kobe wade for sure, the rest are cool though just not as good all around like the 3 I just said
allen iverson tha fuck outta here
People here who discredit Clyde or AI or Reggie are
Idiots who have not been following basketball until very recently or just have no clue except for blind dick riding. Reggie and Clyde come from a different era (golden age) where MJ hogged all the championships I’d like to see the heat win a second ship without lbj. AI is inch for inch greatest ever. Wade is top ten no doubt but, come on kids at least pretend you are educated about the greats before showing this kind of disrespect.
Crazy ain’t the word for whoever the fool was that wrote this wretched article.
Reggie Miller is a one dimensional player who didn’t even average 20 a game and wasn’t even better than Chuck Person, much less Ray Allen and he choked in 2 straight conference finals.
There are three 2’s better than wade. Jordan Kobe and maybe Jerry West, the “clutch” player who didnt win a chip till he got Wilt. Wade had one of the top five finals of all time and plays defense better than all on this list but Jordan and prime Kobe.
Gervin was one way. Earl Monroe was part of an ensemble cast. Clyde Frazier had the monster playoff numbers. You can’t be serious with this list
Allen Iverson is the only guy on this league that went to the finals without another legit all-star. You can’t dismiss his career. He was the most physically imposing player outside of Shaq and that Phila team that went to the finals was willed there. Wade had Shaq and Lebron with him when he went for the belt. iverson had an over the hill Mutombo.
i wonder what skip bayless would say
how unprofessional. why not put monta ellis above Wade too?
Actually, DWade is the 7th most efficient basketball player OF ALL TIME.
[www.basketball-reference.com].
Averages basically 25-5-5 for his career…averages over a block a game, and leads kobe Bryant in every statistical career average except points (at thats not by much and on more shots). DWade also had arguably the greatest finals performance in NBA history.
1)Jordan
2)Kobe.. only because of his of his rings but that could change fast
3)Wade.. could make argument for Jerry West but everyone else isn’t that close.
