Jeremy Lin Puts His Mom On #JLinDunkCam

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin is a little late on the “dunk cam” meme, but we’ll forgive him – posterizations like this don’t have an expiration date. Lin went all out for his #JLinDunkCam video with three amusing jams, even “dunking” all over his poor, unsuspecting mother in the kitchen.

Day 3 of Fan Appreciation Week! Who can come up with the best #JLinDunkCam video?!? All submissions will be judged on creativity, execution and post-dunk celebration lol. You MUST use #JLinDunkCam so we can find the video and post by midnight pst today. PLEASE be safe! My video will give you guys a few ideas (no need to use a real mini-bball/hoop…all props work too) #JLinDunkCam #sorrymom

Lin has set the bar for contest participants pretty, pretty high. We’re kind of unimpressed with his post-slam celebrations, though. Perhaps Lin should be graded on a curve because he’s such an infrequent game dunker?

What do you think?

