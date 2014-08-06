Jeremy Lin Puts His Mom On #JLinDunkCam

#Video #Instagram
08.06.14 4 years ago

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin is a little late on the “dunk cam” meme, but we’ll forgive him – posterizations like this don’t have an expiration date. Lin went all out for his #JLinDunkCam video with three amusing jams, even “dunking” all over his poor, unsuspecting mother in the kitchen.

Day 3 of Fan Appreciation Week! Who can come up with the best #JLinDunkCam video?!? All submissions will be judged on creativity, execution and post-dunk celebration lol. You MUST use #JLinDunkCam so we can find the video and post by midnight pst today. PLEASE be safe! My video will give you guys a few ideas (no need to use a real mini-bball/hoop…all props work too) #JLinDunkCam #sorrymom

Lin has set the bar for contest participants pretty, pretty high. We’re kind of unimpressed with his post-slam celebrations, though. Perhaps Lin should be graded on a curve because he’s such an infrequent game dunker?

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Instagram
TAGSinstagramjeremy linLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP